While I’m not a die-hard soccer fan, I enjoy watching soccer, especially the World Cup. The Colorado Rapids, who are my favorite Major League Soccer team, finished the regular season quite well.

The Rapids won their final game of the season to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. It wasn’t easy either. They were barely in second place, and it looked like the Seattle Sounders or Sporting Kansas City might end up in first place. With a little perseverance, the Rapids came out on top.

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription