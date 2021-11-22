Sports columnist Keenan Betz got this Colorado Rapids blanket while attending one of the Rapids home games as a child. This blanket is more than 15 years old, and it’s in excellent shape despite multiple moves and travels.
Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, fights for control of the ball with Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and midfielder Brian Rodriguez in the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colorado.
Fans welcome the Colorado Rapids to the pitch to face Los Angeles FC in an MLS soccer match Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colorado.
DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP file photo
Colorado Rapids midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, center, fights for control of the ball with Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and midfielder Brian Rodriguez in the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Commerce City, Colorado.
While I’m not a die-hard soccer fan, I enjoy watching soccer, especially the World Cup. The Colorado Rapids, who are my favorite Major League Soccer team, finished the regular season quite well.
The Rapids won their final game of the season to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. It wasn’t easy either. They were barely in second place, and it looked like the Seattle Sounders or Sporting Kansas City might end up in first place. With a little perseverance, the Rapids came out on top.
