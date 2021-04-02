The No. 2 Houston Cougars will face the No. 1 seed Baylor Bears in the first of two Final Four games at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on CBS. Dickinson alumnus Tramon Mark and his Houston Cougars teammates just need to win one more game to compete for a National Championship title.

But while Mark and his teammates are trying to reach the title game, they also will get to experience the moment of playing in a Final Four game. A Final Four game is special on its own.

