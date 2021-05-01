Clear Springs pitcher Emma Strood, (13), and the infield huddle after a Dawson out in the first inning during Game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district series Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Dawson High School in Pearland.
Clear Springs pitcher Emma Strood, (13), pitches against Dawson in the first inning during Game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district series Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Dawson High School in Pearland.
Clear Springs Demi Elder, (2), hits a stand up double against Dawson in the third inning during Game 1 of a best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district series Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Dawson High School in Pearland.
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
THOMAS SHEA/For The Daily News
Friendswood’s Baileigh Burtis gets a high five after scoring during the first inning against Manvel at Friendswood High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood pitcher Janelle Wilson, center, is met by teammates after the last out of the second inning against Manvel at Friendswood High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Baileigh Burtis attempts a diving catch in foul territory during the second inning against Manvel at Friendswood High School on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Reese Reyna slides safely into second base ahead of the tag by La Porte’s Kaydeun Wooley during the first inning at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Reese Reyna does a flip as her teammates cheer before the Lady Indians’ home matchup with La Porte at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Santa Fe’s Brooklyn Spencer watches the pitch from first base during the second inning against La Porte at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
