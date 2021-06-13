Australia's Ashleigh Barty waves goodbye as she retires with an injury as she was playing against Poland's Magda Linette during their second round match on Day 5 of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her match against Greece's Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, May 31, 2021, and wrote on Twitter she would take a break from competition.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, left, shakes hands with Spain’s Rafael Nadal after their semifinal match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021, in Paris. Novak Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the third set as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, hugs Germany's Alexander Zverev after their semifinal match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.
Spain's Rafael Nadal reaches the ball as he plays Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their semifinal match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates as he defeats Germany's Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match of the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris.
And, oh boy, I butchered the women’s singles predictions for sure. On the other hand, my men’s singles predictions still remain intact. Part of the problem isn’t my fault. I didn’t expect the number of withdraws from elite players.
