The US Open is over, and it wasn’t half bad for my predictions. Week 2 of the NFL is here, and I will take a look at two games. Plus, college football is already heading into week 3.
NFL
Carolina/Tampa Bay game:
Both teams are 0-1. Both teams did not look good in week 1. However, one team will become 1-1. I will pick Carolina to win this game. Cam Newton usually has a fantastic performance against the Buccaneers. With the Panthers’ defense, quarterback Jameis Winston should continue to struggle and will probably throw multiple interceptions.
New York Jets/Cleveland game:
The New York Jets lost in horrible fashion last week to the Buffalo Bills. I don’t expect that two happen twice after head coach Adam Gase showed his frustration after the game. People everywhere were predicting Cleveland to win its division and dominate. The Brown’s offensive line looked horrendous, and the Tennessee Titans gobbled up quarterback Baker Mayfield. I expect a close matchup, but the Jets should come out on top because of the Brown’s offensive line issues.
Carolina 28, Tampa Bay 24
Green Bay 27, Minnesota 26
Baltimore 35, Arizona 23
Houston 34, Jacksonville 27
San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 20
Los Angeles Chargers 31, Detroit 21
Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 16
New England 62, Miami 17
New York Giants 20, Buffalo 17
Seattle 23, Pittsburgh 20
Kansas City 38, Oakland 28
Dallas 30, Washington 24
Chicago 24, Denver 21
New Orleans 42, Los Angeles Rams 38
Philadelphia 31, Atlanta 20
New York Jets 21, Cleveland 17
Week 1 results: 11-4-1
2019 NFL football overall prediction record: 11-4-1
Playoff record prediction record: —
Winning percentage: .718
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Below are my predictions for Texas schools that appeared in The Daily News' magazine.
Washington State 38, Houston 30
Texas 49, Rice 13
Texas Tech 35, Arizona 31
Texas A&M 45, Lamar 20
Sam Houston State 28, North Dakota 24
Louisiana 27, Texas Southern 17
TENNIS
I finally got a tennis pick correct between Wimbledon and the US Open. Thanks to Rafael Nadal, I correctly selected the 2019 US Open men’s singles champion.
Nadal did avoid Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer because both players went down with injuries. However, that’s not Nadal’s fault, and he did play and beat the players who did move on from those matches.
Nadal finished the year strong winning the French Open and the US Open. He also made it to the finals at the Australian Open, and the semifinals at Wimbledon.
Nadal is now one Grand Slam title away from tying Federer (20). Federer is my favorite tennis player, so it’s a bit sad. Records are meant to be broken though, and Nadal is actually my second favorite tennis player.
On the other side of the bracket, Serena Williams was my only player left. She couldn’t get the job done though.
Williams lost in straight sets in the final round for the second straight Grand Slam. Williams will continue to compete for that elusive No. 24 Grand Slam singles title.
This is my second best finish with my Grand Slam predictions. My best prediction finish was in 2017 when Roger Federer won it at Wimbledon and Venus Williams finished as the runner-up.
