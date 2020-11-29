Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt runs into the end zone for a touchdown after incepting a pass intended for Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda during the first half Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt celebrates his interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws under pressure during the first half against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit.
DUANE BURLESON/AP file photo
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt runs into the end zone for a touchdown after incepting a pass intended for Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda during the first half Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit.
DUANE BURLESON/AP file photo
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt celebrates his interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
PAUL SANCYA/AP
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Maryland.
DANIEL KUCIN JR./AP file photo
Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis leaps over a tackle attempt by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White during a game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, California.
PETER JONELEIT/AP
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. (92) pulls down Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
JOSIE LEPE/AP file photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, sprints past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray during a game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, California.
KYUSUNG GONG/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
Houston Texans fans got an early Thanksgiving and Week 12 surprise. The Texans dominated the Detroit Lions to a 41-25 victory. The whole team looked strong throughout the game.
After going down 7-0 midway through the first quarter, Houston would outscore Detroit 41-18. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson finished the game 17 for 25 with 318 yards and four passing touchdowns, and more importantly, no interceptions. He also ran the ball eight times for 24 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.