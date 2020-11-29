Houston Texans fans got an early Thanksgiving and Week 12 surprise. The Texans dominated the Detroit Lions to a 41-25 victory. The whole team looked strong throughout the game.

After going down 7-0 midway through the first quarter, Houston would outscore Detroit 41-18. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson finished the game 17 for 25 with 318 yards and four passing touchdowns, and more importantly, no interceptions. He also ran the ball eight times for 24 yards.

