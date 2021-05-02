Speaking to Athletics Director Scott Woodward, left, former Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey arrives at Metro Airport to become LSU's women's basketball coach Monday, April 26, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Former Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey waves the folks behind the fence after arriving at Metro Airport to become LSU's women's basketball coach Monday, April 26, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BILL FEIG/The Advocate
BILL FEIG/The Advocate
Former Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey arrives at Metro Airport to become LSU's women's basketball coach Monday, April 26, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BILL FEIG/The Advocate
When Baylor’s Kim Mulkey announced she was leaving the Lady Bears’ program, it shocked the college basketball world. People were surprised that a coach with her type of legacy would leave her school at 58 years old.
Then again, it’s not all that surprising. She grew up 47 miles away from Baton Rouge, home of the LSU Lady Tigers. In addition, her son attended LSU. Her daughter and son were born in north Louisiana. She has obvious connections.
