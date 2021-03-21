Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale celebrates with a leap after Oklahoma took the lead against West Virginia in the second half in the Big 12 women’s tournament in Dallas on Saturday, March 9, 2013, file photo. Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years. The school made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021.
Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale holds up the cut net after the Sooners defeated Kentucky 88-68 in the NCAA Kansas City Regional college basketball final in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 30, 2010.
Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale, center, displays a new ring beside fellow inductees June Courteau, left, and Joe Lombard, right, following a ceremony at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday, June 10, 2016.
Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale celebrates with a leap after Oklahoma took the lead against West Virginia in the second half in the Big 12 women’s tournament in Dallas on Saturday, March 9, 2013, file photo. Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years. The school made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021.
TONY GUTIERREZ/AP file photo
Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale holds up the cut net after the Sooners defeated Kentucky 88-68 in the NCAA Kansas City Regional college basketball final in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 30, 2010.
ED ZURGA/AP file photo
Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale pumps her fist following a foul call against Baylor in the fourth quarter of a game in the Big 12 women's tournament in Oklahoma City on Sunday, March 6, 2016.
SUE OGROCKI/AP file photo
Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale, center, displays a new ring beside fellow inductees June Courteau, left, and Joe Lombard, right, following a ceremony at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday, June 10, 2016.
ADAM LAU/AP file photo
Oklahoma head coach Sherri Coale applauds her team at a practice a day before the team's first round NCAA tournament college basketball game in Seattle on Friday, March 17, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.