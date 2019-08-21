In a flash of an eye, August is upon us, which means school has started. When school starts, this means the US Open is about to begin play.
I grew up playing on hard surfaces, so I appreciate watching professional tennis players play on a hard court surface. The US Open’s courts surface is also called, Pro DecoTurf.
Like my Wimbledon column, I will write about four players in order of who I think will win, and the last player I mention on the men’s and women’s side is who I think will win it ultimately.
MEN’S SINGLES
4. Dominic Thiem
Dominic Thiem is a 25-year-old up and coming player who is seen as someone who can replace one the Big Four — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Other than the French Open, Thiem’s best tournament is the US Open. Dominic has beaten Federer at the Indian Wells and Nadal in the Barcelona Open semifinals to win that tournament.
3. Roger Federer
Roger Federer had an excruciating loss to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon finals so look for Federer to be hungry. The US Open is arguably his second best Grand Slam tournament. Federer’s age isn’t a concern for me but playing rivals like Djokovic again or Nadal could do him in.
2. Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is an incredible player despite the US Open being his weakest Grand Slam. I expect the defending-title champion to make run to at least the semifinals, but I don’t expect him to win it all.
1. Rafael Nadal
For my No. 1 pick, I selected Rafael Nadal. This is Nadal’s weakest Grand Slam, but in the last two years, he has won it and made it to the semifinals. Nadal has looked amazing all season long. He played in the Australian Open finals, won the French Open and lost in the semifinals at Wimbledon. I expect Nadal to dominate and win the US Open.
WOMEN’S SINGLES
4. Madison Keys
Madison Keys has struggled with Grand Slam tournaments so far. Her best performance was a quarterfinal finish at the French Open. She did get upset in the second round at Wimbledon. In the past two years though, she has reached the finals and semifinals, and I think she can make a deep run.
3. Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka won the US Open last year when she faced Serena Williams. She won the Australian Open but hasn’t done much since. I expect her to defend her title well and make a deep run at the US Open again.
2. Serena Williams
I want to pick Serena Williams as my overall US Open winner. She is still seeking her first Grand Slam title since becoming a mother, and it would be awesome if she did win one. While I do believe she can win it all, I think she will ultimately lose the finals or semifinals.
1. Simona Halep
Simona Halep is going to win it all. While she has struggled in years past, she showed at Wimbledon she is truly a different player. She has transformed her game and no longer appears to be the player who was once so hard on herself. Halep owned Serena Williams at Wimbledon, and I think she can beat anyone at the US Open.
