Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, sets to throw a pass during receiver drills at his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, left, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, records a birthday wish for Jose Cardenas’ uncle on a break during Evans’ annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, works with young football players during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, talks to young football players about the importance of getting good grades during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, races children in a 40-yard dash during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, corrects a child’s stance during passing drills at his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, left, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, watches Jeridan Sonnier run drills during Evans’ annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, records a quick video during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021, before racing the children in a 40-yard dash.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, sets to throw a pass during receiver drills at his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, left, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, records a birthday wish for Jose Cardenas’ uncle on a break during Evans’ annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, works with young football players during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, talks to young football players about the importance of getting good grades during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, races children in a 40-yard dash during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, corrects a child’s stance during passing drills at his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, left, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, watches Jeridan Sonnier run drills during Evans’ annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ball High School alumnus, records a quick video during his annual free football camp at Spoor Field in Galveston on Saturday, June 26, 2021, before racing the children in a 40-yard dash.
After a year off from hosting a free summer football camp because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tampa Bay wide receiver superstar and Ball High alumnus Mike Evans returned to Galveston to host his annual football camp June 26.
After everyone had to wait two years for Evans to return to his hometown, it made his presence that much sweeter. Anyone who knows anything about Evans’ story knows how much he deeply cares for the community that raised him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.