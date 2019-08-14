College football is back, and so is Texas, or so they claim.
If the Longhorns want to officially own the title of them “being back,” they need to win the Big 12 Conference.
Before I dive too deep, let’s appreciate the fact that college football is back. Fans’ Saturdays will now be filled with camaraderie and tailgating. Meanwhile, fans will watch their favorite teams make incredible late fourth quarter touchdowns to win or lose heartbreaking games involving field goal kicks.
Many college Texas schools will look to make an impact this season. With teams on the rise or with renewed hopes, it will be tough to claim a playoff spot.
There are three Texas schools that I will keep a close eye on this season.
HOUSTON
Houston is looking for a rebound year. The Cougars have plenty of offensive players to improve their record despite a less-experienced defense. The same question remains. Can this coaching staff take these players to the next level? Houston believes Dana Holgorsen is the answer.
Despite a moderately difficult schedule, Houston should get back on track. The American Athletic Conference is never an easy out though. The true test will be if the team can defeat opponents such as Oklahoma and Washington State.
My regular season prediction: 9-3 (6-2).
Losses to Oklahoma, Cincinnati and UCF shouldn’t derail Houston’s season to receive a bowl bid. Hopefully this time, the Cougars won’t get blown out.
TEXAS
Texas had incredible season following head coach Tom Herman’s first season. The Longhorns went from a 7-6 (5-4) record to a Sugar Bowl win against Georgia. The Texas Longhorns also knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners and took the Golden Hat home. However, the team’s season was overshadowed by a week one loss to Maryland, two conference losses and a loss in the Big 12 Conference Championship rematch game against the Sooners.
If Texas wants to reach the playoffs, the Longhorns will have to go through the Sooners — not once but twice. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Texas also need to go unscathed in their non-conference schedule.
My regular season prediction: 10-2 (8-1).
Texas will face Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game, but OU will defeat the Longhorns. The Texas Longhorns should make a New Year’s Bowl bid.
TEXAS TECH
Texas Tech moved on from Kliff Kingsbury and hired Matt Wells. The Red Raiders will try to continue to be an offensive powerhouse. Wells’ main job will be to fix Texas Tech’s defense. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will most likely improve on defense but a tough conference schedule will mean the results won’t show quite yet in the wins column.
Additionally, the special teams crew is brand new. A weak non-conference schedule does mean Texas Tech can shoot for bowl eligibility as a reasonable goal.
My regular season prediction: 6-6 (3-6).
Texas Tech will struggle during conference play, but thanks to a weak non-conference schedule, the Red Raiders will be bowl eligible.
