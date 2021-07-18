The Houston Astros have hit the midway point of the 2021 baseball season in better shape than most people probably predicted. Now, they have a chance to continue their excellent run in the second half of the baseball season — or fall apart and limp to the finish line.

As it stands Friday, the Houston Astros are in first place in the American League West division with a 56-36 record, which is good enough for a three- and-a-half-game lead over the second place Oakland Athletics in the AL West. It’s also a good enough record to be tied in first place with the Boston Red Sox in the American League.

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan.

