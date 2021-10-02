What a birthday present for Lance McCullers Jr., who turned 28 years old Saturday — and he didn’t even pitch one ball today.

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros clinched home-field advantage against the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series next week after cruising past the Oakland Athletics 10-4 on Saturday evening at Minute Maid Park.

