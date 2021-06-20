Phil Mickelson, right, watches his shot from the 12th tee with Xander Schauffele, left, and Max Homa during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP
Fans watch as Phil Mickelson putts on the 11th green during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Growing up, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were my favorite two golfers. I always wanted to see one of them win, which happened often. One item I haven’t seen from Phil Mickelson is completing a career Grand Slam, and it didn't happen Sunday either.
Mickelson has an accomplished career. He has pretty much seen and done it all — except for winning the U.S. Open. That elusive tournament has kept him from reaching a career Grand Slam status.
