Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans walks off the field with his family after Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Tanner Hudson left, wide receiver Mike Evans, middle, and wide receiver Scott Miller celebrate their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans walks off the field with his family after Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.
CHRIS O’MEARA/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans makes the catch against Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen during the first half of Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Tanner Hudson left, wide receiver Mike Evans, middle, and wide receiver Scott Miller celebrate their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
PHELAN EBENHACK/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
CHRIS O'MEARA/AP
Ball High School graduate and NFL star Mike Evans greets children at his free football camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Yes, I finally have the opportunity to congratulate Mike Evans even though I predicted the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV. I was incorrect, and I was definitely wrong after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 31-9 blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.
My consolation prize of being wrong means superstar wide receiver Evans got his first Super Bowl ring, and Galveston County residents, specifically Galveston, can add another NFL player to the list who has not only played in the NFL, but a player who won a Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.