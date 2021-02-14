Yes, I finally have the opportunity to congratulate Mike Evans even though I predicted the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV. I was incorrect, and I was definitely wrong after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 31-9 blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

My consolation prize of being wrong means superstar wide receiver Evans got his first Super Bowl ring, and Galveston County residents, specifically Galveston, can add another NFL player to the list who has not only played in the NFL, but a player who won a Super Bowl.

