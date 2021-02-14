Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a forehand return to United States' Michael Mmoh during their second round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
RICK RYCROFT/AP
Australia's Ashleigh Barty makes a forehand return to Montenegrin's Danke Kovinic during their first round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
RICK RYCROFT/AP
RICK RYCROFT/AP
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their third round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
