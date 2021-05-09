Pictured is coach Steve Griffith, left, Elena Ellyson, Avery Beckman, Bailey Jarvis, Rachel Barrett, Maddie Sandoz, Carolyn Rodriguez, Alyssa Molina and head coach Matthew Byrd. The Friendswood girls wrestling team took first place to win regionals, which was the first time the Mustangs won regionals in either boys or girls wrestling in school history.
Pictured from left to right is Alyssa Molina, Avery Beckman, Carolyn Rodriguez, Bailey Jarvis, Rachel Barrett, Maddie Sandoz and Elena Ellyson. The girls wrestling team broke school history when the Mustangs became the first girls wrestling team ever to win the district championship
Friendswood High School freshman Avery Beckman became the school’s first girls wrestler to capture a state title.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Pictured is coach Steve Griffith, left, Elena Ellyson, Avery Beckman, Bailey Jarvis, Rachel Barrett, Maddie Sandoz, Carolyn Rodriguez, Alyssa Molina and head coach Matthew Byrd. The Friendswood girls wrestling team took first place to win regionals, which was the first time the Mustangs won regionals in either boys or girls wrestling in school history.
FRIENDSWOOD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT/Courtesy
Pictured from left to right is Alyssa Molina, Avery Beckman, Carolyn Rodriguez, Bailey Jarvis, Rachel Barrett, Maddie Sandoz and Elena Ellyson. The girls wrestling team broke school history when the Mustangs became the first girls wrestling team ever to win the district championship
It was a Friday night when I was in the middle of designing pages, reading copy and checking proofs when I found out Friendswood Mustangs girls wrestling freshman Avery Beckman won state in her weight class.
I immediately stopped what I was working on that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.