Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans talks to football camp participants in between drills during his annual camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The camp is free and open to children ages 8-14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, in red, races dozens of athletes during his annual football camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans graduated from Ball High and played on the football team his senior year.
A camp participant points toward the direction he wants the ball thrown to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during Evans' annual football camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. While attending Ball High, Evans participated in basketball, track and football.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans gives a quick talk about teamwork during his annual football camp for children at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans explained that teammates should not make fun of other teammates if they don’t make a play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans stops running to watch the campers race during his annual football camp for students at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans played for Texas A&M University for two years before being selected by the Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans high-fives Jayden Rocha after he caught a pass during Evans' annual football camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The camp is free and open to children ages 8-14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans looks toward campers before throwing the football during a drill at his annual camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Multiple coaches and teachers were present to run drills with the dozens of children.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans talks to football camp participants in between drills during his annual camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The camp is free and open to children ages 8-14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, in red, races dozens of athletes during his annual football camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans graduated from Ball High and played on the football team his senior year.
A camp participant points toward the direction he wants the ball thrown to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during Evans' annual football camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. While attending Ball High, Evans participated in basketball, track and football.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans gives a quick talk about teamwork during his annual football camp for children at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans explained that teammates should not make fun of other teammates if they don’t make a play.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans stops running to watch the campers race during his annual football camp for students at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Evans played for Texas A&M University for two years before being selected by the Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans high-fives Jayden Rocha after he caught a pass during Evans' annual football camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The camp is free and open to children ages 8-14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans looks toward campers before throwing the football during a drill at his annual camp at Ball High School in Galveston on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Multiple coaches and teachers were present to run drills with the dozens of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.