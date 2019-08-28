After midnight Wednesday, the US Open will be halfway finished with the second round.
My original picks have done good so far. The more picks I have make it to the quarterfinals, then my odds of them playing each other increase.
This will mean one of my picks is guaranteed to win, and one will go home. For reference, during Wimbledon, Federer and Nadal faced off in the semifinals, so I knew before the match that at least one of my picks was going to play in the final round.
MEN’S SINGLES:
On the men’s side, I lost my No. 4 pick in Dominick Theim. He wasn’t the favorite, obviously, but analysts did give him good odds on potentially winning it all.
Thomas Fabbiano upset No. 4 seed Theim in the first round 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
My No. 3 pick Roger Federer won earlier Wednesday in the second round. He defeated Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
Novak Djokovic, who was my No. 2 pick, defeated Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 Wednesday evening.
My No. 1 pick Rafael Nadal will play Thursday and have a chance to advance to the third round.
WOMEN’S SINGLES:
I have yet to lose any of my picks from the women’s side. This is good because upsets did happen. My No. 3 pick Naomi Osaka, last year’s winner, almost got upset but pulled through.
My No. 4 pick Madison Keys played Wednesday and won 6-4, 6-1, against Lin Zhu to advance to the third round.
Osaka doesn’t play until Thursday against Magda Linette in the second round.
My No. 2 pick Serena Williams will play late Wednesday night and after press deadline. Once again, I hope Williams wins and advances to the next round.
My No. 1 pick Simona Halep doesn’t play until Thursday against Taylor Townsend.
SIDE NOTE
Like Wimbledon, I am watching 15-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff’s run at the US Open.
Her run at Wimbledon was absolutely incredible, but her story is even better.
Shortly after Wimbledon, Gauff received a wild card entry for the US Open’s women’s singles main draw.
Gauff made the most of it in the first round by winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Anastasia Potapova. Gauff will face Timea Babos in the second round Thursday.
