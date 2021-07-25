Seattle Kraken NHL hockey players Jordan Eberle, Chris Dreidger, Brandon Tanev, Jamie Oleksiak, Hadyn Fluery and Mark Giordano, from left, stand for a photo Wednesday, July 21, 2021, after being introduced during the Kraken's expansion draft event in Seattle.
Jordan Eberle, a forward from the New York Islanders, speaks after being introduced as a new player for the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, during the Kraken's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle.
Chris Dreidger, center, a goalie from the Florida Panthers, stands with ESPN NHL hockey draft hosts Dominic Moore, left, and Chris Fowler as he is introduced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as a new player for the Seattle Kraken during the team's expansion draft event in Seattle.
Seattle Kraken NHL hockey players Jordan Eberle, Chris Dreidger, Brandon Tanev, Jamie Oleksiak, Hadyn Fluery and Mark Giordano, from left, stand for a photo Wednesday, July 21, 2021, after being introduced during the Kraken's expansion draft event in Seattle.
TED S. WARREN/AP
Seattle Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, left, talks with general manager Ron Francis on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, during the team's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle.
TED S. WARREN/AP
A boat with an inflatable octopus sails on Lake Union on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Seattle near the park where the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team was holding its expansion draft event.
Ted S. TED S. WARREN/AP
Jordan Eberle, a forward from the New York Islanders, speaks after being introduced as a new player for the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, during the Kraken's NHL hockey expansion draft event in Seattle.
TED S. WARREN/AP
Fans take their seats Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near the stage in a Seattle park before the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team's expansion draft event.
TED S. WARREN/AP
Chris Dreidger, center, a goalie from the Florida Panthers, stands with ESPN NHL hockey draft hosts Dominic Moore, left, and Chris Fowler as he is introduced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as a new player for the Seattle Kraken during the team's expansion draft event in Seattle.
TED S. WARREN/AP
The Seattle Kraken NHL hockey flag flies on top of the Space Needle on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, before the Kraken's expansion draft event.
