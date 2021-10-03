Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks to hand the ball off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker LaDarius Hamilton and defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter during the fourth quarter Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) looks to hand the ball off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
JUSTIN REX/AP
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills throws during the second half against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
RON SCHWANE/AP file photo
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker LaDarius Hamilton and defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter during the fourth quarter Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at NRG Stadium.
After starting the season off 1-0 and looking good in the first half of Week 2, the Houston Texans have lost two straight games. To be honest, it’s probably a better start than most people expected (I’m looking at Sports Editor James LaCombe.)
If the Texans didn’t show any signs of life in Week 1, they could’ve been 0-3. Since the team’s opening-season victory, it has faced injuries at key positions. The most drastic loss was to quarterback Tyrod Taylor who will be sidelined through Week 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.