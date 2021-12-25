Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal and free safety Quandre Diggs break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the NRG Stadium.
KEVIN M. COX/The Daily News
Houston Texans free safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. is flagged for pass interference on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the NRG Stadium.
KEVIN M. COX/The Daily News
Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett makes a first-down catch in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the NRG Stadium.
KEVIN M. COX/The Daily News
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain gets away from Houston Texans linebacker Eric Wilson on a punt return in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the NRG Stadium.
KEVIN M. COX/The Daily News
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods celebrates after stopping Houston Texans running back Royce Freeman for a three-yard loss in the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the NRG Stadium.
The Houston Texans are still a dreadful team even with last week’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Texans will try to give their fans a merry Christmas by winning two games in a row for the first time this season when they face the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at home.
Whether the Texans win or not is irrelevant. Unlike Sports Editor James LaCombe, I’m not going to try to focus on the few positives because the glaring negatives are way too high that they need to be corralled. If it hasn’t happened to the Texans already, they can probably expect coal in their stocking this Christmas for their putrid performances this season.
