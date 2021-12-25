The Houston Texans are still a dreadful team even with last week’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Texans will try to give their fans a merry Christmas by winning two games in a row for the first time this season when they face the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at home.

Whether the Texans win or not is irrelevant. Unlike Sports Editor James LaCombe, I’m not going to try to focus on the few positives because the glaring negatives are way too high that they need to be corralled. If it hasn’t happened to the Texans already, they can probably expect coal in their stocking this Christmas for their putrid performances this season.

