Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning the women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova on Day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Australia’s Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Germany’s Angelique Kerber during the women’s singles semifinals match on Day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Thursday.
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the men's singles semifinals match on Day 11 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Friday, July 9, 2021.
ALBERTO PEZZALI/AP
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning the women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova on Day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Monday, July 5, 2021.
ALASTAIR GRANT/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Chile's Cristian Garin during the men's singles fourth round match on Day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Monday, July 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.