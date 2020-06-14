Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks during a press conference following his semifinal loss to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 30. Federer announced Wednesday he needed "an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee" and he won't return to the tour until 2021.
Switzerland's Roger Federer makes a backhand return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 30. Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 season with an additional surgery on his right knee, but he said he will back to see everyone on the tour at the beginning of the 2021 season.
DITA ALANGKARA/AP file photo
