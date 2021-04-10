In an ironic  twist, Chris Beard is trading in his Texas Tech Red Raiders shirt for rival school Texas. Except, Beard is an alumnus of the Longhorns school, so the move isn’t a total betrayal.

The Longhorns hired the former Red Raider head coach to complete one mission in particular — advancing deep into the NCAA Tournament and possibly winning it all.

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan.

Josh Butler

I have a few problems with this article. First, Beard did not take over an abysmal program at Texas Tech. His Elite 8 and Final 4 runs were on the backs of Tubby Smith recruits. Tech has actually been very mediocre the past 2 yrs with Beard recruits. They finished 6th in the conference this yr. Secondly, Texas Tech has better facilities and resources than Texas. Have you researched the new Womble practice facility at Tech? It's the best in the nation. Best of luck to Beard in Austin.

