Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, right, talks with his team during a timeout in the first half against Texas in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams pauses while speaking with members of the media during a news conference Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Williams is retiring after 33 seasons and 903 wins as a college basketball head coach. The Hall of Fame coach led the University of North Carolina to three NCAA championships in 18 seasons as head coach of the Tar Heels.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, center, celebrates with his team after their 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men's NCAA Tournament in Detroit on Tuesday, April 7, 2009.
Then-Kansas coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the NCAA Midwest Regional final in St. Louis on Saturday, March 27, 1993. Williams' Jayhawks defeated Indiana 83-77 to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans.
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard signals to his team as they played against Arkansas in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard watches the action on the court from the sideline during the first half against Utah State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bloomington, Indiana.
DOUG MCSCHOOLER/AP file photo
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, right, talks with his team during a timeout in the first half against Texas in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
ORLIN WAGNER/AP file photo
North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams pauses while speaking with members of the media during a news conference Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Williams is retiring after 33 seasons and 903 wins as a college basketball head coach. The Hall of Fame coach led the University of North Carolina to three NCAA championships in 18 seasons as head coach of the Tar Heels.
GERRY BROOME/AP file photo
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, center, celebrates with his team after their 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men's NCAA Tournament in Detroit on Tuesday, April 7, 2009.
PAUL SANCYA/AP file photo
Then-Kansas coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the NCAA Midwest Regional final in St. Louis on Saturday, March 27, 1993. Williams' Jayhawks defeated Indiana 83-77 to advance to the Final Four in New Orleans.
(1) comment
I have a few problems with this article. First, Beard did not take over an abysmal program at Texas Tech. His Elite 8 and Final 4 runs were on the backs of Tubby Smith recruits. Tech has actually been very mediocre the past 2 yrs with Beard recruits. They finished 6th in the conference this yr. Secondly, Texas Tech has better facilities and resources than Texas. Have you researched the new Womble practice facility at Tech? It's the best in the nation. Best of luck to Beard in Austin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.