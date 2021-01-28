Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reacts after fumbling and turning over the ball to end a comeback drive late in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at NRG Stadium.
The Houston Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson’s relationship was already hanging by a thread on the edge of the cliff. The last hope to fix it was to hire Watson’s favorite choice as the team’s next head coach, which was Eric Bieniemy. The Texans shocked everyone, and they snapped the thread by hiring David Culley.
