Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden attends a news conference after a game against the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, that he's stepping down after The New York Times reported Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.
RICK SCUTERI/AP file photo
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib reacts after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
The Las Vegas Raiders accepted head football coach Jon Gruden’s resignation Monday. Gruden resigned over using racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language in emails he sent over a 10-year period as reported by The Associated Press on Monday.
Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and wrote vulgar and homophobic criticism of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He also criticized the hiring of women referees.
