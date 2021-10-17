The Las Vegas Raiders accepted head football coach Jon Gruden’s resignation Monday. Gruden resigned over using racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language in emails he sent over a 10-year period as reported by The Associated Press on Monday.

Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith and wrote vulgar and homophobic criticism of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He also criticized the hiring of women referees.

