The last remaining Galveston County high school football team in the playoffs was the Bay Area Christian Broncos. The Broncos postseason run ended Nov. 26, but the final game doesn’t even begin to describe the team’s overall season performance.

The Bay Area Christian Broncos lost to the Cypress Christian Warriors 42-14 at Delmar Stadium in Houston. At halftime, the Broncos actually held a halftime lead before the Warriors kicked their game plan into high gear and dominated the second half.

