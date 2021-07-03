United States' Serena Williams falls to the ground during the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Tuesday June 29, 2021.
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to United States' Frances Tiafoe during the men's singles match on Day 1 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Monday June 28, 2021.
ALASTAIR GRANT/AP
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova serves to United States' Sloane Stephens during the women's singles match on Day 1 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Monday June 28, 2021.
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP
United States' Serena Williams falls to the ground during the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Tuesday June 29, 2021.
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to France's Richard Gasquet during the men's singles second round match on Day 4 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Thursday July 1, 2021.
ALBERTO PEZZALI/AP
Spain's Garbine Muguruza falls during the women's singles third round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Day 5 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Friday July 2, 2021.
I decided to take some risks with my Wimbledon picks, and it did not pay off at all. While I do have half of my men’s and women’s players who I thought could win Wimbledon, I lost some key players during Week 1 of play.
My major lost came in Round 1 when veteran Petra Kvitova lost in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, to Sloane Stephens in the first round. She was the top player who I picked to win it all. To be honest, that was a high bar to reach for Kvitova. With that said, however, I already selected players such as Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty in my Top 5, so I had to go with someone not as expected at No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.