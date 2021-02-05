Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes warm up before a divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. On Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs will be the latest franchise to attempt winning successive Super Bowls when they take on the Buccaneers.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, right, during the second half of a divisional round game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
REED HOFFMANN/AP file photo
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, watches quarterback Patrick Mahomes warm up before a divisional round game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. On Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs will be the latest franchise to attempt winning successive Super Bowls when they take on the Buccaneers.
CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP file photo
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass in front of Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, right, during the second half of a divisional round game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City.
That’s the only word to describe how I feel about having to write a Super Bowl LV column explaining why the Kansas City Chiefs will become repeat Super Bowl champions, and why Mike Evans and his Buccaneer teammates will have to wait another year to win a Super Bowl ring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.