Dickinson’s Tramon Mark cuts between Bellaire’s Jaylon Calvin, left, and Caden White during the first quarter of the Region III-6A championship game at the Berry Center in Cypress on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson's Tramon Mark drives past Bellaire's Caden White during the second quarter of the Region III-6A championship game at the Berry Center in Cypress on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
The Houston Cougars will play in the Sweet 16 for the second straight NCAA Tournament, and the team wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for the incredible play of Dickinson alumnus and Cougar freshman Tramon Mark.
The Houston Cougars were down 60-58 with about one minute left in regulation. After a missed shot, Mark burrowed his way through a Rutgers defense to not only grab the rebound but to put back up a shot.
