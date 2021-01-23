Houston Astros right fielder George Springer tips his hat to the crowd of photo cutouts after the final home game of the season, a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Minute Maid Park.
The Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Hector Rondon to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Minute Maid Park. The homer was the 2,000th Astros home run at Minute Maid Park.
The Houston Astros' George Springer high-fives third base coach Omar Lopez after tying the game with a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Minute Maid Park. The homer was the 2,000th Astros home run at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer raises second baseman Jose Altuve's arm into the air as the crowd chants "MVP" during the 2017 World Series Championship Celebration on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Houston City Hall.
Houston Astros center fielder and World Series MVP George Springer shows the Astros name on his jersey during parade to celebrate the team’s 2017 Championship season in Houston on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
The Houston Astros' George Springer high-fives Josh Reddick after scoring on a three RBI triple by Kyle Tucker in the bottom of the first inning during the second game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick and center fielder George Springer strut like chickens in celebration after a 4-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.
Houston Astros’ George Springer gives the Shaka sign to designated hitter Yordan Alvarez after scoring on a hit by Alex Bregman in the bottom of the first inning against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Minute Maid Park.
