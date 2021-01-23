Houston fans can’t catch a break this offseason.

First, fans got to hear the announcement of another New England Patriot staff member hired to the Houston Texans GM. Then, fans found out the fallout of the Texans telling quarterback Deshaun Watson he would be a part of the process, and he would have input on the team’s next hire for its GM. The Texans not only hired Nick Caserio with zero input from Watson, but they didn’t tell him personally either. Now, Watson is upset and may possibly want a trade.

