The NFL is back in action Thursday, and I am excited. With that, I am going to make picks each week in the NFL and see how well I do. I started in college for fun on Facebook sharing my predictions, so I wanted to share the fun with our readers.
I will also start doing college football picks, which will consist of the Texas teams James LaCombe and I covered in the high school preview magazine.
It should also be noted I don’t have any formula for my score predictions. Sometimes I’m super close and sometimes I’m way off. I make sure no two games have the exact same final score.
If a significant injury occurs before a game begins, I will update my predictions online if I believe that team will lose without the team’s star player or players.
NFL
Chicago 28, Green Bay 24 Final
Cleveland 26, Tennessee 20 Final
Baltimore 30, Miami 16 Final
Atlanta 27, Minnesota 21 Final
New York Jets 16, Buffalo 13 Final
Philadelphia 31, Washington 20 Final
Los Angeles Rams 34, Carolina 18 Final
Kansas City 35, Jacksonville 23 Final
Los Angeles Chargers 24, Indianapolis 14 Final
Seattle 27, Cincinnati 16 Final
Dallas 23, New York Giants 20 Final
Detroit 21, Arizona 17 Final
San Francisco 24, Tampa Bay 20 Final
New England 30, Pittsburgh 23 Final
New Orleans 31, Houston 21 Final
Oakland 17, Denver 14 Final
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LSU 28, Texas 26 Final
Clemson 45, Texas A&M 28 Final
Texas Southern 20, Incarnate Word 13 Final
Texas Tech 38, UTEP 24 Final
Sam Houston State 27, Oklahoma Panhandle State 14 Final
Wake Forest 28, Rice 13 Final
Baylor 49, UTSA 20 Final
TENNIS
It has been one week since my last column, and I felt good about my US Open picks. I only lost Thomas Fabbiano on the men’s side, and I was concerned about him. I also hadn't lost any of my women’s picks.
Then it all fell apart.
On the women’s side, Madison Keys lost in the fourth round in straight sets. Simona Halep got upset in the second round in three sets. Defending 2018 champion Naomi Osaka lost in the fourth round in straight sets. Osaka’s knee was bothering her, which didn't allow her to run across the court smoothly.
Serena Williams is still alive, and she was my No. 2 pick. If Williams can win it all, I will give myself half credit because she was one of my four picks who I thought could win it but not my overall pick.
On the men’s side, it was going well for my picks. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all made it to the fourth round.
Djokovic was the first to go down and actually had to retire in the third set. The “Joker” suffered a setback with a shoulder injury. It is unfortunate because he had looked great.
Federer and Nadal made it to the quarterfinals. Federer was another pick who got hit by the injury bug. His upper back and neck and gave him trouble during his match. It was so bad that Federer called a medical timeout in the fourth set and left the court with a trainer while play stopped for 10 minutes. He couldn’t finish a comeback in the fourth set, and he lost the final fifth set.
Nadal will play tonight but after deadline. He is my No. 1 pick on the men’s side. I hope he wins, but if he doesn’t, I hope it’s not because of an injury.
