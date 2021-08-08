FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Texas and USC in Austin, Texas. Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to join the Southeastern Conference — in 2025 —- with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the “near future.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during the Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington.
LM OTERO/AP
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian walks on stage behind mannequins wearing Texas and Oklahoma uniforms during the Big 12 media days Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Arlington.
LM OTERO/AP
Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley speaks from the stage with mannequins in the back ground during the Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington.
LM OTERO/AP
Last week, I wrote about the busy week it was sports-wise for the Big 12 Conference with all of its different announcements throughout the week and my thoughts on them.
It got me thinking about the Big 12’s future, which made me decide to run a two-part series about the future of the Big 12 Conference in four years. One sports column will be about the Big 12 trying to sway at least four teams to join it, and one sports column will about where the other eight schools go if the Big 12 Conference decides to dissolve in four years.
