Last week, I wrote about the busy week it was sports-wise for the Big 12 Conference with all of its different announcements throughout the week and my thoughts on them.

It got me thinking about the Big 12’s future, which made me decide to run a two-part series about the future of the Big 12 Conference in four years. One sports column will be about the Big 12 trying to sway at least four teams to join it, and one sports column will about where the other eight schools go if the Big 12 Conference decides to dissolve in four years.

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription