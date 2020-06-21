The LGBTQ community received an astounding victory Monday. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, also protects from bias against LGBTQ workers.

LGBTQ workers were worried with a conservative court that the ruling might go against them. However, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch joined conservative Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in supporting the decision.

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription