Supporters of LGBTQ rights hold placards in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 8, 2019. The Supreme Court has ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. It's a resounding victory for LGBTQ rights from a conservative court.
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait to include a new Associate Justice, top row, far right, at the Supreme Court Building in Washington on Nov. 30, 2018. Seated from left: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Standing behind from left: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP file photo
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP file photo
The LGBTQ community received an astounding victory Monday. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, also protects from bias against LGBTQ workers.
LGBTQ workers were worried with a conservative court that the ruling might go against them. However, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch joined conservative Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in supporting the decision.
