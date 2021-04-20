Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch waves to the crowd as they applaud him following a video montage of his time in Houston before a game against the Astros on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talks with umpire Stu Scheurwater after a strikeout by Akil Baddoo in the top of the sixth inning against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Minute Maid Park.
It’s been more than a year since Houston Astros owner Jim Crane fired manager A.J. Hinch following the fallout of the Astros sign-stealing scandal. But that didn’t stop Astros fans giving him a warm welcome in his first visit back to Houston since the scandal.
Hinch, now the manager of the Detroit Tigers, returned to Houston on Monday to face his former club. The fans gave him a huge cheer when he was introduced prior to the start of the game. Astros players also came out to greet Hinch.
