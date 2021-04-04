Kansas head coach Bill Self, left, fist bumps Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, right, following a game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger on the sidelines in the second half of a second-round game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday, March 22, 2021.
MICHAEL CONROY/AP file photo
ORLIN WAGNER/AP file photo
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger talks to his team in a timeout during the first half against Texas Tech on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Lubbock.
BRAD TOLLEFSON/AP file photo
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger during the first half against Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin.
As an alumnus to the University of Oklahoma and as someone who went to college while Oklahoma men’s head basketball coach Lon Kruger was coaching the Sooners, I can say he led his team with pride on and off the court.
Kruger is known as a head coach who rebuilds basketball programs. Teams hired Kruger to rebuild their basketball programs and collect accolades on and off the court.
