Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring his second goal of night during the third period of Game 2 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 6-3.
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer prepares to block a shot on goal from St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou during the second period in Game 3 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 21, 2021, in St. Louis.
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, second from right, is congratulated for his hat trick by, from left, defenseman Ryan Graves, right wing Mikko Rantanen and left wing Gabriel Landeskog during the third period of Game 2 of the team's Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 6-3.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen, from left, celebrate a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the second period of Game 2 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, front, collects the puck as St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford pursues in the third period of Game 1 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 4-1.
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen chases after a loose puck as teammate Nathan MacKinnon watches and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, right, defends during the first period in Game 4 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis.
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog, left, is congratulated by teammate Nathan MacKinnon after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko during the second period in Game 4 of a Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis.
Growing up in Colorado means I’m used to snow and the cold, and nothing was colder than watching the Colorado Avalanche demolishing the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
The Avalanche made quick work of the Blues by outscoring them 20-7 in four games and only trailed 7:12 in the entire series. That means for 232 minutes and 48 seconds out 240 minutes, the Avs were in the lead. In fact, until St. Louis scored first in Game 4, Colorado had held the lead the entire series. Star-goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots (.936 save percentage) over the four games in the West Division matchup.
