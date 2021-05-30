Growing up in Colorado means I’m used to snow and the cold, and nothing was colder than watching the Colorado Avalanche demolishing the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The Avalanche made quick work of the Blues by outscoring them 20-7 in four games and only trailed 7:12 in the entire series. That means for 232 minutes and 48 seconds out 240 minutes, the Avs were in the lead. In fact, until St. Louis scored first in Game 4, Colorado had held the lead the entire series. Star-goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots (.936 save percentage) over the four games in the West Division matchup.

Keenan Betz: 409-683-5237, keenan.betz@galvnews.com or on Twitter @surebetkeenan.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription