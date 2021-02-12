Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is introduced to thunderous applause before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon Sept. 10, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Watt has raised $33 million so far toward recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.
As if the Houston Texans’ offseason wasn't long or tumultuous enough already, it was extended Friday.
Galveston County residents already were dealing with a chilly morning and an upcoming freeze this weekend when Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter that he asked the Houston Texans to release him.
