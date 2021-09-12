Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor gets away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston and scrambles for seven yards during the first quarter on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at NRG Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney breaks up a two-point conversion attempt intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Jordan Veasy during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker celebrates with Christian Kirksey and Roy Lopez after a safety on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert during the second quarter on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at NRG Stadium.
