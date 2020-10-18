Rafael Nadal reached incredible feats on Oct. 11.
Nadal won his 13th French Open championship along with tying Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles, which is the most in men’s tennis history.
Nadal delivered a 106 mph ace against Novak “The Joker” Djokovic in a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory. While Nadal stopped Djokovic from having any chance of winning the finals match, it did not surprise me.
The French Open to Nadal is what Wimbledon is to Federer. Absolute dominance.
Need some stats to prove my point? It was the fourth time Nadal won the French Open without ceding a single set, and he is now 100-2 when playing at the French Open.
Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Nadal stayed committed at the French Open. The coronavirus pandemic forced the French Open to be the last Grand Slam played in 2020.
Federer is my favorite all-time tennis player, but Nadal is my second favorite player. Of course, I would like Federer to hold the record for most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis history, but I wouldn’t be upset if Nadal was the record holder.
Records are meant to be broken, and Federer and Nadal have repeatedly said that while it’d be nice to be that recorder holder, it’s not their primary focus.
Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have changed men’s tennis and the sport of tennis itself forever and for the better. For that, no tennis fan can complain.
Besides, all three players are the best in their own individual way, which makes the Big Three even more special.
NFL
The NFL has reorganized its schedule so many times because of the coronavirus pandemic that sometimes I feel like I can’t keep track of them all. Luckily, NFL teams have a bye week, and the NFL has managed to finesse its schedule to keep teams playing all 16 games.
We didn’t have a Thursday Night Game during Week 6, but NFL fans do get to enjoy two Monday night games. The first game is Kansas City vs. Buffalo. The second is Arizona vs. Dallas.
Other weeks have not been changed too much as far as having a Thursday night game, Sunday games and a Monday night game.
Nine teams have been affected in some way because of last week’s schedule changes, which will occur over the weeks until Nov. 22. The nine teams are New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.
To summarize the changes:
• Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11.
• Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.
• Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8.
• Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.
• Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.
I finished 10-4 in Week 5. It wasn’t my best week, but I still got 10 correct picks, which is good enough for me. Let’s take a look at Week 6 games and my predictions.
ANALYSIS
CHICAGO VS. CAROLINA
Chicago is 4-1, Carolina is 3-2, and the Panthers are riding a three-game winning streak even without injured running back Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers have a weak run defense, and this should benefit Bear running back David Montgomery.
If Carolina wants to win, three tasks must be accomplished. Panther quarterback Teddy Bridgewater must continue to score touchdowns, not settling for field goals while limiting turnovers; the run defense must show up; and the defense must create turnovers. If Chicago can execute even two of those three items, I have no reason to believe the Bears can’t win the game.
DETROIT VS. JACKSONVILLE
The Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3. Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone have to be on the hot seat. Both teams have issues on both sides of the ball. This game will come down to limiting turnovers and executing in the red zone. That’s an obvious point, but both teams give up on average more than 29 points per game, so clearly this obvious goal isn’t being met.
One team will win. One team will lose. One head coach will be closer to being fired. One head coach will likely stave off elimination for one more week. It doesn’t matter though because both teams are atrocious.
NEW YORK JETS VS. MIAMI
Both teams come into this Week 5 matchup with losing records. With that said, the Miami Dolphins look like a much better team and are 2-3. Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick or “Fitzmagic” has been playing better. Overall, the team is starting to play better and more together.
The 0-5 New York Jets are a dumpster fire of an organization. It is a hot mess. The Jets are almost as bad as Houston, but at least the Texans fired overlord Bill O’Brien. Head coach Adam Gase should have never been hired from the get-go after his Dolphins tenure. Even looking past that, the team just released Le’Veon Bell rather than attempting to find a trading partner. This is how dysfunctional the leadership is in the locker room. Bell can play at a high level, but the organization and Bell couldn’t even accomplish that.
I’ll be surprised if the New York Jets even win one game this season.
GREEN BAY VS. TAMPA BAY
This should be a fun afternoon game to keep track of Sunday. Green Bay is still undefeated and should get back wide receiver star Davante Adams from a hamstring injury. Tampa Bay is 3-2, but the team has had electric moments. The Buccaneers must limit turnovers.
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to knock the Green Bay Packers off the pedestal of unbeatens, the Buccaneers must keep their offensive fire prowess going for all four quarters.
KANSAS CITY VS. BUFFALO
In my mind, both teams had no business losing last week. Buffalo especially had no excuse losing because of Tennessee’s coronavirus outbreak last week. The Titans didn’t have a true practice week — the Titans only had one practice with two walk-throughs. The Bills struggled on both sides of the ball.
Kansas City had an early 21-10 lead, but the team blew it by halftime and then lost the lead early in the fourth quarter. K.C.’s defense certainly struggled, but the offense also couldn’t move down the field to get touchdowns. Both teams need to flush out last week’s performances and get back on track this week.
WEEK 6 PREDICTIONS
Tennessee 35, Houston 24
Indianapolis 33, Cincinnati 27
Minnesota 26, Atlanta 23
New England 28, Denver 21
Washington 20, New York Giants 17
Baltimore 34, Philadelphia 29
Pittsburgh 30, Cleveland 26
Carolina 31, Chicago 30
Detroit 24, Jacksonville 20
Miami 27, New York Jets 16
Green Bay 38, Tampa Bay 36
Los Angeles Rams 23, San Francisco 20
Kansas City 29, Buffalo 24
Arizona 21, Dallas 20
Teams on bye week: Las Vegas, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Seattle
Week 5 results: 10-4
2020 NFL football prediction record: 55-21-1
Overall winning average: .721
Note: If key player(s) won’t start a game that I believe could change the outcome of a game, I will update my scoring predictions.
