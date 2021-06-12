Can you say unsettled weather? We could call last summer's weather unsettled! Could it have been caused by climate change or global warming? Whatever you called it, one thing is certain, hurricane season is here!
It seems like the season just ended; now here we go again. Last year was a busy one. It was devastating to our neighbors east of Texas.
God, spared the coast of Texas, from a direct hit by a major storm, but they still caused problems along our coast: mainly coastal flooding, directly along the coast and inland bays. The question is, are you prepared for this year's season?
Another active season is forecast. I had to evacuate the island twice last year. I really was not prepared, for the first evacuation order. I had to rush out, buy supplies, even plywood for my windows and doors. It was anything but fun! This year, I will be ready.
Here is a simple checklist of supplies, you should have immediately available this season:
1. Flashlights and extra batteries
2. Candles
3. Water
4. Non-perishable food
5. Prescription medicine needed
6. First aid kit
7. Pet food/supplies
8. Blankets/sheets/pillow
9. Ditch Bag containing clothes, insurance papers, expensive jewelry, toiletries etc.
10. Cash!
11. Written evacuation plan
12. Plywood! If needed.
Everybody's needs are different. This is just something to go by, pass it along to your neighbors and friends.
The so-called forecast experts have no idea, where they will make landfall. The Gulf is forecast to be active. Taking precautions now will lessen the stress and anxiety associated with a coming storm. Take it from me, I learned this the hard way.
First and foremost, take care of your personal property and family. Just because you may have insurance, does not relieve you of the obligation to secure your outdoor furniture, yard decor or anything that could cause damage to a neighbors property.
During Ike, boats that were left unsecured were a major problem. Secure your watercraft early, do not wait until the last minute. Rising tides can make it a extremely dangerous task.
Check on those less fortunate and the elderly. Business owners should be on alert and, if needed, close and secure your shops early. Requiring employees at the last minute to work is bad planning. They should be at home taking care of their needs and family.
Remember, run from the water, hide from the wind! Praying for all this hurricane season.
