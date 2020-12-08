“Sports have the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sports can create hope, where there was once only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination. Sports is the game of lovers.” — Nelson Mandela
What a shock to the world — hearing of course, the cancellation of the NBA season oh so long ago. Rudy Gobert tests positive for the coronavirus. The first domino falls. In a unique time where the eyes of the sports world were pinned to only one major league, the mind began to wander.
What was going to happen to the MLB season? Is the coronavirus going to affect the NFL season? Wait, what about the Olympics? Can we really stop the NBA mid-season? How long is this going to go on? As always, the only sure thing in sports is that there's no sure thing.
With the tedium of the news cycle, growing cases and limited socialization, streaming services were in high demand. But shows aren't sporting events. I say again, the world wanted sports. The highs and lows in but a single game, that no other media outlet could replicate. The chance to band together for our teams in a world where we physically couldn't.
As an extrovert, I find solace in seeing and conversing with others. While I was busy in college at the University of Texas at Dallas, I would FaceTime my family back home in Houston with sports serving as an additional conduit to maintain that social connection amid late nights studying or failing to be in person for watch parties.
Now of course, the entire world isn't full of extroverts, but the American Psychiatric Association chronicles that within the first month of COVID-19 isolation, loneliness had increased by 20 percent to 30 percent and emotional and mental distress had more than tripled from the average of 23 percent. Suicidal ideation also has increased by 35 percent across the United States, with these thoughts perhaps persisting for years to come.
During these times, I make sure to ask all my patients about their overall mood and encourage them to reach out through the screen, so to speak. For those with limited family and friends, sports have always been reliable social camaraderie.
Fans? No fans? Virtual fans? Cardboard cut-outs? Home-field advantage may be practically useless on site for the players, but sure enough, loyal fans are at home, fielding the advantage of the opportunity to watch. To the viewer, chaos isn't a pit, but a ladder to a shred of normalcy. Embracing the chance to amalgamate socially and virtually.
Pandemic or not, perhaps there's a sure bet in the world of sports — the continued perseverance to unite the masses. A way of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.