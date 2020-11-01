I’m not surprised it happened, but I wish it didn’t. The Detroit Tigers did what every team including them should not have done. They signed former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch.
Anyone who has watched any baseball news this past year knows about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Hinch has even said he hadn’t endorsed the sign stealing, but he failed to stop it.
He is supposed to be the manager of these players. Doesn’t the buck stop with him? Also, what does that mean? Does it mean you continuously knew about it but continuously failed to put an end to the sign-stealing practice?
Even if he told his players it was wrong every single time it came up, he still failed to stop it.
People will argue Hinch deserves a second chance because people deserve second chances. On the other hand, people also will argue he was a part of the problem that hurt the integrity of the game.
At the end of the day, I don’t like this signing, but I knew it was coming. I’m just glad the Houston Astros were smart enough to not rehire him.
NFL
We have finally made it to Week 8 in the NFL. It wasn’t easy getting to this point but other than a few bumps along the road, the league, the owners and the players have managed to keep COVID-19 at bay.
Minus the Tennessee Titans, who had a 24-person outbreak, the NFL hasn’t let the pandemic get too out of control around the league.
As expected, the NFL fined the Titans $350,000 but didn’t make them forfeit any picks. Tennessee cooperated with the investigation, which definitely helped them not lose any picks.
Of course, players from other teams throughout the league have come down with the coronavirus. Each team has managed to overcome players going into quarantine.
Yes, the NFL has moved games around to adjust mainly for the Titans outbreak, but I think any fan should have expected this to possibly happen.
Nonetheless, every team has played all seven games and will play an eighth game today or Monday (unless the team had a bye), which is ultimately the best news.
Even better for fans, more and more NFL teams are allowing fans into their stadiums at limited capacity.
Then again, I don’t know why anyone would risk watching this dumpster fire Houston Texans team play in person. The Texans have Week 7 as a bye week, and they still failed this week as they had to close the facilities for cleaning after the team announced a positive test earlier this week.
Now, let’s get into my analysis and picks. I finished poorly last week at 8-6. It’s also good timing that we are halfway through the NFL season, and I will have analyzed all 32 teams at least once after today's sports column.
ANALYSIS
INDIANAPOLIS VS. DETROIT
The Indianapolis Colts are one of the two teams I have yet to mention in my analyses. The Colts are a tough team and well disciplined. The Detroit Lions have shown flashes of quality football but certainly haven’t kept the consistency up enough for an entire 60-minute game. The Lions' only quality win in my mind is against Arizona.
Indianapolis is hot, winning four of its five last games after opening the season 0-1. Indianapolis is coming off a bye week and should be well rested to take on the Detroit Lions.
PITTSBURGH VS. BALTIMORE
This will be a classic matchup. When these two teams get together, you just know it’s going to be a slugfest. The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to stay as the only remaining undefeated team while the Baltimore Ravens will try to knock them off the pedestal of unbeatens. The Ravens are a tough out at home, and their only loss came against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The team that has the most balance on offense and limits turnovers will see a great reward for its discipline. This won’t be an easy out for either team.
DALLAS VS. PHILADELPHIA
This is just sad. Then again, the NFC East has been sad for a while now. The 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 2-5 Dallas Cowboys are in first and third place respectively in their division. (Washington is 2-5 and in second place because of a tiebreaker over Dallas right now). Both teams are terrible, and I don’t expect too many people to tune in for this Sunday Night Football game.
With that said, one team will increase its chances in winning this uncompetitive division. The Eagles are absolutely decimated with injuries. It also feels like to me that QB Carson Wentz is trying to develop chemistry with brand new WRs on the roster every week.
Dallas lost quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this year to a season-ending ankle injury, but the team looked lost even before then. If Dallas wants to win the NFC East, running back Ezekiel Elliott has to step up and not fumble the football.
TAMPA BAY VS. NEW YORK GIANTS
The New York Giants are the other team that I hadn’t mentioned yet in my analyses. The New York Giants are 1-6 and are in rebuild mode. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have QB Tom Brady and have offensive weapons everywhere.
I don’t expect this to be a close game. The Bucs may play on the road, but I expect them to stomp down on the Giants’ own turf. Tampa Bay is just too good to let this game slip away from them. If they did, though, I’d be concerned.
WEEK 8 PREDICTIONS
Carolina 33, Atlanta 30
(0-1)
Buffalo 24, New England 20
Tennessee 23, Cincinnati 21
Cleveland 36, Las Vegas 33
Indianapolis 28, Detroit 24
Green Bay 34, Minnesota 26
Kansas City 52, New York Jets 20
Los Angeles Rams 20, Miami 17
Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 23
Denver 21, Los Angeles Chargers 20
New Orleans 27, Chicago 24
Seattle 31, San Francisco 28
Philadelphia 17, Dallas 13
Tampa Bay 39, New York Giants 24
Teams on bye week: Arizona, Washington, Jacksonville and Houston
Week 7 results: 8-6
2020 NFL football prediction record: 71-33-1
Overall winning average: .681
Note: If key player(s) won’t start a game that I believe could change the outcome of a game, I will update my scoring predictions prior to the game’s kickoff.
