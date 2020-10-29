While you’re getting your Halloween costume together for the weekend’s activities, make sure it’s comfortable to run in. You’ll be ready for The Daily News Press Run on Nov. 7, which features a costume contest that ties into the race’s mission of supporting literacy.
The Press Run, now in its ninth year, has become a local favorite for its unique course spanning Galveston Bay and the opportunity to dress as a beloved character from literature. Both those elements are present this year, despite other changes instituted in response to coronavirus pandemic.
The Daily News Press Run features a certified course for 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances, and a 1-kilometer kids race. The kids begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by 5K and 10K races at 8 a.m. To maintain safe social distancing, the mass start has been reworked to a grid layout that allows 39 runners to start together, followed by subsequent waves of 39 participants.
There won’t be a long wait to start; entrants choose their start time, in 15-minute windows, at registration, enabling friends or family to run together.
The Press Run benefits Newspapers In Education, a popular program that provides resources to classroom teachers to use newspapers to develop reading comprehension skills, critical thinking and current events awareness. The Press Run’s proceeds will bring the program to more classrooms throughout Galveston County.
The focus on reading led to the theme of the costume contest, which awards prizes to the best costumes representing characters from books. Because reading is for everyone, children and adults each have contest divisions.
Those who want to support Newspapers In Education but don’t want to run near a crowd have two options. Participants can register for a virtual run, running the 5K or 10K route of their choice at any time, as long as they turn in their time by Nov. 11. A less strenuous “Race from Pillow” registration relieves the registrant of actually running, but it does earn them a T-shirt.
Some of this year’s changes to the Press Run will be welcomed by participants. Instead of parking off-site and riding a shuttle bus to the starting area, runners and walkers will be able to park at The Galveston County Daily News building and at the Texas A&M parking lot nearby on Teichman Road. Advance registration is highly encouraged and is available at galvnews.com/pressrun.
