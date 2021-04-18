The Friendswood girls soccer team lost in the state semifinals 1-0 to Dripping Springs in a gut-wrenching game, but that loss alone doesn’t tell the Lady Mustangs' whole story.
The Lady Mustangs are a fantastic soccer team, and no one can deny that. The team finished 24-3-2 overall and went undefeated in 22-5A district play at 16-0. 16-0, are you kidding? That is impressive on any level!
The Lady Mustangs had 20 shutouts during the course of the season, and they reached their ninth state semifinal appearance. The team also survived two penalty kick shootouts during the state playoffs.
Additionally, Dripping Springs won the state championship 2-1, which means Friendswood was the only team in the playoffs to hold the Lady Tigers to fewer than two goals.
But something else made this Lady Mustangs team special: their team bond.
They worked and bonded together as much as possible despite the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop this team from getting along with one another. The seniors made sure the freshmen and everyone else was involved with the team, which no doubt helped them have a successful season.
Additionally, this team had to face with heartbreak well before the first game or even the first practice happened this season.
Last year’s team had its season cut short. The players and head coach Laura Peter believed they could have made a deep postseason run. The team was already motivated this season, and because of last season, they became even more motivated. They wanted to play for the seniors who had their final season cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I loved them, and I felt terrible because they just had to wake up one day and were told that they had no more season,” senior co-captain and right forward Bailey Havens told The Daily News. “We really played for them and thought about them every game and wished they could be with us. We could’ve gone so far last year.”
They fought through so much adversity to get to where they got, and even though they fell just short of being crowned state champions, they made their school and Galveston County proud.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs should be proud of everything they went through and accomplished because it wasn’t easy, but it was certainly well deserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.