It’s not often that I get a full day off just to myself. My schedule is hectic, to say the least.
So, that’s why I jumped at the opportunity to go offshore with the McCaig family on July 25. They booked an offshore charter with Wave Dancer Charters out of Galveston and had a open spot.
Albert “Buddy” McCaig and I have known each other for around 25 years. I’ve fished him and his friends, off and on, during those years. This was my first opportunity to fish with his daughter Blakely, her husband Joe Haller, their daughter Kate and McCaig’s son Don.
The twist to the story is that Capt. Greg Ball was the scheduled captain for this charter. Ball and I have talked about fishing together for a year, and just as God does, the opportunity presented itself without either of us planning it. It just happened.
Ball has a interesting story on how he became a successful charter boat captain. Ball grew up in Orange and graduated from West Orange-Stark in 1982. Ball’s dad was in the car business, and after graduating high school, Ball opened a car lot and ran the business from 1982-1995. Briefly during the same time, Ball owned and operated G&S Marine from 1982-1992.
All during this time, Ball was investing in real estate, buying and rehabbing homes and then renting them out. Ball then founded an organization called Homeless to Homes that provided affordable housing to those people living on the streets.
Then, Hurricane Rita struck the Beaumont/Orange/Port Arthur area. This event was both devastating and a blessing for Ball. Most of Ball’s houses were either destroyed or suffered severe damage. His source of income came to a screeching halt.
Ball being an avid fisherman and at the urging of his then-girlfriend, now-wife Karen Borel Ball, decided to run fishing charters out of the Galveston Yacht Basin, now the Galveston Yacht Marina.
Our fishing adventure started at 6 a.m. as we were greeted by Johnny Nash — no relation to the singer. He deckhands for Wave Dancer, and after a brief introduction, he took all our gear and loaded into the 46-foot Bertram.
Then, Ball came down from the bridge, and we exchanged pleasantries, signed all proper documentation, then gathered in prayer before boarding.
A little more than three hours later, we arrived at our fishing ground with no other boat in sight, just the way I like it. Ball said, “I haven’t fished this wreck all year, but it’s usually pretty good for some big fish.”
It took the group a bit to get used to fishing with circle hooks, but once they got the concept of reeling and not jerking to set the hook, they “went to town” as it’s sometimes called. I actually had more entertainment helping Nash bait lines and giving instruction rather than fishing. Nash was quite a busy man, unhooking and boxing fish, while making sure everyone stayed hydrated.
Around noon, we had boxed our last snapper after breaking off a couple big fish that pulled us back into the wreck. Out of 12 snapper, we caught seven that were more than 15 pounds. Not a bad morning of fishing.
On the way back to Galveston, sitting in the air conditioned salon, we shared stories of fish and salvation, as we all broke bread together. McCaig’s daughter provided us lunch for the day.
Ball stopped a few times on the way back in, looking for some kings and ling — which he saw, but all them were undersized. I think at this point, nobody really cared because our day was full.
Ball and Nash made a excellent team, and the rest of his captains — Theron Fisk, Taylor Borel and Colton St. Clair — are just as professional. Do yourself a favor, escape that stress of everyday life, and book a trip with Wave Dancer; you will not be disappointed.
