Charles Edward “Charley” Ferguson, a Central High School alumnus, was a legendary NFL Buffalo Bills professional football player.
He played for the Bills for seven years from 1963 to 1969. He was in playoff games in four consecutive years from 1963 to 1966 and won AFL Championships in 1964 and 1965. Ferguson represented the Buffalo Bills in the 1965 AFL-NFL All-Star game held in Houston.
Ferguson has the distinction of being the only player to have played with Cookie Gilchrist, Conrad Dobler and O.J. Simpson as members of the Buffalo Bills.
Ferguson was a 1961 graduate of Tennessee State University where he starred in football four years. He broke into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and played in 12 games.
In 1962, Ferguson played for the Minnesota Vikings with Fran Tarkenton where they set a Vikings record of longest reception from scrimmage when he caught an 89-yard pass. That record stood for 46 years until 2008.
“Chocky Red” Ferguson is a 1957 graduate of Galveston Central High School where he was a three-sport athlete. He was coached in football by Ray T. Sheppard, coached in track by Ed Mitchell and coached in basketball by Wilbur Byrd.
Ferguson was all-district in football and track. And he was all-district and all-state in basketball as a member of their 1956 state championship runner-up team. The coaches, as well as Ferguson, are enshrined in the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) Hall of Fame.
Ferguson was an inspiration to his Galveston community. He encouraged many to do good in school and compete 100 percent academically and athletically. His counseling resonated especially with his younger brother Frederick “Peanut” Ferguson in Central High School, as he was the second baseman on the 1962 state championship baseball team and a halfback on the 1963 state championship football team.
Upon retirement, Charley Ferguson made his home in Western New York and was among the most active Bills alumni in that area the past four decades. He helped the Bills Alumni Foundation raise more than $2.6 million in his post-playing career and has received many an award and accolades, including the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Distinguished Service Award for contributions to the team and community on and off the field.
Charles Ferguson is the first of a long line of Galveston NFL football players. He showed a life of love to his family, team and both communities. It seems appropriate that he died on Valentines’ Day 2023, a day of love in the Black History Month.
David H. O’Neal Jr. is the District 2-B trustee of the Galveston Independent School District.
