To be exact, Jan. 17, 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys upset the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
I surely do, sitting in my living room with fellow Daily News sportswriter Rusty Burson watching the ‘Boys pull off a true shocker over the heavily-favored Niners at muddy Candlestick Park.
“How ‘bout them Cowboys!” became a hated household battle cry for their devoted fans everywhere.
So can Dallas repeat on Sunday?
If the Cowboys who showed up Monday night show up again, no doubt. They’re the best team in the NFL when they play to their expectations.
But they’re also the Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde of professional football — and sports in general. You never know which Dallas team will take the field, beginning with quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott certainly played his best game ever against Tampa Bay, most notably throwing completions to the team in blue and not turning the ball over like he had in past outings.
At the same time, the defense had Tom Brady running for his 45-year-old life, forcing one errant pass after another.
Same has to happen on Sunday.
The Niners are riding a hot hand in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, and their defense boasts a monster in probable NFC Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.
Surprisingly, Dallas and San Fran, with all their Super Bowl success, each winning five, have only met in the playoffs eight times, with the Cowboys owning a 5-3 advantage.
The Niners would rather forget an up-and-coming Dallas hero named Roger Staubach in his Captain Comeback debut back in the early 70s, but later evened the score with Dwight Clark’s famed “The Catch” in the 80s.
Then came the two back-to-back NFC Championship matchups between the powerhouses in ‘92 and ‘93, both won by Dallas.
The second meeting in Texas Stadium was a classic, the two literally duking it out even before the “let’s get ready to rumble!” start of the game by boxing announcer Michael Buffer.
Of course, Cowboys Nation disowns altogether last year’s fiasco against San Francisco, Prescott sliding safely to shame as time ran out.
So, will the real Dallas Cowboys, please, stand up on Sunday!
If they do, it’s on to Philadelphia, and who knows, maybe even back home to Arlington if the New York Giants can somehow do their part.
Sure would be nice to finally shut up Stephen A. Smith, Steve Young and any other Stevie Wonder out there.
Heck, even Mattress Mack is betting big on the Cowboys to beat the Niners!
Manuel Moreno Jr. is a Daily News correspondent and lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan – win or lose!
