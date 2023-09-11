If a furniture store owner offers you a full refund on your purchase of X-thousands of dollars’ worth at his or her shop if your Houston Texans win the next Super Bowl, do not take the deal; wait to see if he or she sweetens the pot later in the season.
Better yet, find the best interest rate available on a 14-month CD and park your cash there, labeled “Wait until next year.”
SAY PUTT?
While it is not likely that the Marketing Project Director for Club Champions club fitters out in California reads this newspaper, the timing of her email was a strange coincidence.
A few days after last week’s discussion on the relationships between golfers and their putters, in my Gmail came a notice regarding their “Putter Fitting Month” offering of a free putter fitting ($125 value) with the purchase of a putter or new putter shaft. They offer the best in putters, including Scotty Cameron, Ping and Bettinardi; their SAM (Science and Motion) lab technology is as good as it gets.
Given the cost for airfare, food, lodging and ground transportation associated with taking advantage of the offer, one might want to just add to that 14-month CD.
STREET PUTT!
World Urban Golf Day was Saturday, and I missed the whole thing while attending an art class at the wonderful Lee Gallery down on Galveston’s Strand. Count me among those who had no idea there was a WUGD until Golf Digest’s Drew Powell wrote about it as an “emerging sport.”
Urban golf is concisely described as follows: “Don’t see it? How about that towering, elaborate fountain across the street, prominently marking the center of town? That’s your ninth hole. Or that three-story… hotel with the French flag outside that you just passed? That’s City Hall, and yes, it’s your opening hole.”
Powell is describing the first permanent street golf course in France, and, just like your putter, it is a living, breathing thing. The concept of street golf is not exactly new.
Former world-class player, announcer and clown, David Feherty, offered a fictional account of it in his 2002 NY Times bestseller “A Nasty Bit of Rough,” which Sports Illustrated described as “A virtual whoopee cushion … a raunchy, randy, riotous farce.”
There already are too many projectiles flying around in public places; here’s hoping urban golf doesn’t gain traction in your neighborhood.
STATIONS
Coaching high school golf is a challenge. There are exceptions, but by and large, schools do not own golf practice facilities, either indoors or outdoors. Coaches rely on arrangements with golf courses in their area for access; at best, these practice areas are shared with club members or paying patrons.
Imagine having a pickup football game break out in the middle of your favorite high school football team’s practice. Further, imagine trying to coach 20 or more players simultaneously, in groups of four, on four or five different fields measuring from 100 to 500 yards in length. Alone.
Maintaining a team atmosphere in such an environment — in an acknowledged individual sport — requires a level of unique patience, dedication and a special skill set. Starting next week, tune in here to get a bit more familiar with area coaches, players and methodologies.
Don’t go to the Lee Gallery looking for my work product, but send me your email address and I’ll share with you a photo.
